Desert Blossom v1.2 major update

① New Yuanpu line New Year theater, need to pass TE to enter the next day to talk, survey card table flash can enter, including 1 new CG, by then the total number of desert flower CG increased to 19, gallery can collect 35. Special thanks to the new team member, Wuhu Xiaobai.

② In chapter 4 of the main plot - Green Manor - Knight's home, after the delivery of the task to send the Chi pavilion children home, and then go to the knight's wife's home to investigate the flash can trigger the persecution of Yuan Pu sister and brother special dialogue.

③ The TP ability of Yuanpu has been modified, and the quick charging ability has been changed to the basic supplementary MP120 all recovery ability.

④ Added Skip dialog shortcut pagedown