 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

沙漠花开 update for 12 February 2024

Desert Blossom v1.2 major update

Share · View all patches · Build 13434223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

① New Yuanpu line New Year theater, need to pass TE to enter the next day to talk, survey card table flash can enter, including 1 new CG, by then the total number of desert flower CG increased to 19, gallery can collect 35. Special thanks to the new team member, Wuhu Xiaobai.
② In chapter 4 of the main plot - Green Manor - Knight's home, after the delivery of the task to send the Chi pavilion children home, and then go to the knight's wife's home to investigate the flash can trigger the persecution of Yuan Pu sister and brother special dialogue.
③ The TP ability of Yuanpu has been modified, and the quick charging ability has been changed to the basic supplementary MP120 all recovery ability.
④ Added Skip dialog shortcut pagedown

Changed files in this update

Depot 1970451 Depot 1970451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link