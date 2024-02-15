Play HAWKED for Free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S & PC Today!

The ultimate treasure hunt is about to begin. HAWKED is now available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC! Squad up with friends on any platform with full crossplay support*, plus localization in English, French, German, Spanish, Polish, Korean, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Brazilian Portuguese, Turkish, and Arabic.

Download and play today on consoles from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, or on Windows PC via MY.GAMES Launcher or Steam. Read the latest patch notes to find out what’s new in the Day 1 Update, and check out the Early Access Retrospective to find out how we built a new and improved HAWKED in Early Access.

THIS IS HAWKED!

Embark on the ultimate treasure hunt in HAWKED, a free-to-play online Extraction Shooter full of daring adventures, boundless exploration, and all-out PvPvE action in pursuit of ancient treasures.

OUTFOX & OUTGUN! Play solo or team up in 2- or 3-player squads to fight monstrous Disciples and rival Renegades in explosive PvPvE combat.

EXPLORE AN UNCHARTED WORLD! Traverse X-Isle, a world lush with verdant vistas, dense jungles, gorgeous beaches, and ancient ruins to raid.

RECLAIM ANCIENT TREASURES! Collect Glyphs, unlock the Treasury, and claim the Artifact. Get it to an Extraction Point to cash out and upgrade its powers!

BECOME A RENEGADE! Experiment with different playstyles by combining weapons, Gear, Artifacts, and Boosters in your loadout. You can also change your look with hundreds of customization options!

FIND FORTUNE IN AN EPIC, EVOLVING ADVENTURE! Join the adventurers guild GRAIL aboard the Riftwake, complete quests to unlock exclusive rewards, and witness X-Isle change and evolve as new threats rise, alliances shift, and adventure calls.

Get started today by reading our Beginner’s Guide.

BEGIN YOUR RENEGADE ORIGIN STORY IN ISSUE #1: RENEGADES!

Buckle up for the first Issue of HAWKED, our first seasonal arc full of events, unique Quests and storylines, and exclusive rewards to be earned! Board the Riftwake, grab your Traverser from Cynthia, and meet Bodhi, Nellie, and Bjorn — GRAIL’s ragtag bunch of resident Renegades. They’ll show you the ropes, and enlist your looting and shooting talents to help uncover the mysteries of the Heart of the Island.

Rise through the Renegade ranks by completing Quests to progress your Free or Premium track on the Renegade Pass throughout Issue #1: Renegades. There are over 60 rewards to unlock, including unique customizations such as Backpacks, Traversers, Color Schemes, Outfits, GRAIL+, currency, and your chance to complete the blazing Aztec Spirit Avatar.

For more details about Issue #1: Renegade and to see more Renegade Pass rewards, check out our dedicated article.

GRAIL has made new advancements as X-Isle continues to shift and change. Drop into the Riftwake for new missions to discover more additions to your Loadout and more ways to earn them:

3 New Artifacts: Reduce maximum enemy health with the primordial clutches of Death Grip , dance to a Sacred Beat to enjoy a random buff during Gear or Artifact cooldowns, and succumb to the Heartseal Charm to gradually restore your maximum shield.

Reduce maximum enemy health with the primordial clutches of , dance to a to enjoy a random buff during Gear or Artifact cooldowns, and succumb to the to gradually restore your maximum shield. 2 New Gear: Drag yourself closer to friends or foes with the Hunt Claw Exo Gear , or take selfies to anchor yourself to a teleportation point with Snap-Track Ward Gear .

Drag yourself closer to friends or foes with the , or take selfies to anchor yourself to a teleportation point with . 3 New Boosters: Enjoy bonuses through legendary Renegades’ comic adventures. Activate Unburdened to freely sprint with treasures, use Hunter’s Ire to deal more damage to healthier enemy Disciples, or tap into your Deep-Sea Sense to ping the closest enemy to you.

Enjoy bonuses through legendary Renegades’ comic adventures. Activate to freely sprint with treasures, use to deal more damage to healthier enemy Disciples, or tap into your to ping the closest enemy to you. 8 New Glyphs: Complete Encounters to unlock mystical new buffs and bonuses from Glyphs as you seek to unlock the Treasury.

Complete Encounters to unlock mystical new buffs and bonuses from Glyphs as you seek to unlock the Treasury. 2 New X-Isle Encounters: Don your puzzle-solving hat to overcome new Encounters in pursuit of Glyphs!

The Day 1 Update also lands with a host of new features, QOL improvements and adjustments, a full UI revamp to better streamline your Renegade experience, and lots more. Read all about it in the Day 1 Update patch notes.

RAIDER PACKS!

Give your hunts that extra edge with Raider Packs. There are three tiers to choose from, each Pack stuffed to the brim with in-game content like currency, consumables, and exclusive cosmetics.

Dress for combat in the Disciple Hunter/Huntress Outfit, grab a Predator Hoverboard and Rended Claws Traverser for a look that’ll make Disciples turn tail and run.

LAUNCH LOOT: TWITCH DROPS & FREEBIES!

Celebrate the age of plunder with exclusive loot:

Twitch Drops: Tune in to Drop-enabled HAWKED streams from February 15 (09:00 CET) to February 22 (09:00 CET) and February 22 (** 09:00 CET) to March 7 (23:00 CET)** to collect up to 12 unique rewards, including Hawks, Wonderium, exclusive cosmetics, and Comic Capsules! For more details, check out our dedicated article.

Tune in to Drop-enabled HAWKED streams from to and 09:00 CET) March 7 (23:00 CET)** to collect up to 12 unique rewards, including Hawks, Wonderium, exclusive cosmetics, and Comic Capsules! For more details, check out our dedicated article. PlayStation Plus Plunder Pack: Begin your hunt on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with the Azure Noise Outfit, Blueshift Hoverboard, and Blue Wave Weapon Pattern.

Begin your hunt on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with the Azure Noise Outfit, Blueshift Hoverboard, and Blue Wave Weapon Pattern. Steam Welcome Gift: Play HAWKED on Steam any time between now and February 18, 2024 at 23:59 CET / 14:59 PST, and we’ll send the Psychedelic Weapon Pattern to your Steam Inventory. This groovy design works on all firearms, and it’s a great choice for Renegades who want to bring a touch of the abstract to their Loadouts.

For those about to loot, we salute you!

*Cross-progression is not available.