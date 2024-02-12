Train Sim World Roadmap: February 2024

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Whew! For those of you who have just joined us from Dovetail Direct: Spring 2024, welcome aboard. We hoped you enjoyed our whistle-stop tour of what you can expect over the next few months. And boy was that a lot of new stuff for you to get excited about, including a new country coming to Train Sim World!

And that will be the focus of February’s Roadmap, too. If you haven’t watched the Direct video, you can do so below - much of what we’ll be covering will be related to it.

In case you missed the live event, catch up on our Dovetail Direct: Spring 2024 event!

TL;DR (too long; didn’t read) Summary

Lots of new content coming to Train Sim World 4!

From Dovetail Games:

London Overground: Gospel Oak – Barking Riverside

Bahnstrecke Salzburg-Rosenheim

San Bernardino Line: Los Angeles – San Bernardino

As-yet-unnamed upcoming U.S. route

Semmeringbahn: Wiener Neustadt - Mürzzuschlag

From our Partner Programme:

Simtrack Studios - BR Class 104 & Peak Forest Expansion Pack

Skyhook Games - Cargo Line Vol 2: Aggregates

Rivet Games - Fife Circle Line: Edinburgh - Markinch via Dunfermline & Kirkcaldy

Union Workshop - Tadami Line: AizuWakamatsu – Tadami Our first TSW Japanese route!

More Partners signed up to the Train Sim World Partner Programme

Core update launched earlier this week - featuring lots of improvements across the game

So… About That ‘US Route’

Before we get into other content, we wanted to address the (American) elephant in the room.

We do have another US route currently in the works, which is well into development, currently in the ‘No Release Date’ category. We're still working with the licensor on approvals, and when we have them, we'll share more details with you.

Eagle-eyed players may have noticed some clues though recently as to what it may be!

Dovetail Direct: Spring 2024 Summary

London Overground: Gospel Oak - Barking Riverside

An Aventra Adventure awaits! Discover North & East London boroughs aboard modern traction, traversing a newly electrified and extended line fit for future service.

Discover the dense North & East London boroughs aboard modern traction, traversing a newly electrified and extended line fit for future riverside service.

Bahnstrecke Salzburg-Rosenheim

Teased all the way back in our Train Sim World 4 announcement, our latest German route with an Austrian border crossing will be Bahnstrecke Salzburg-Rosenheim!

Discover a scenic and lengthy hilly countryside as you drive across 89km of track operating the DB BR 111 electric loco which utilises a tap changer control system with both manual and semi-automatic input.

San Bernardino Line: Los Angeles - San Bernardino

For our US audience, let’s talk more about the second Metrolink route we’re developing after Antelope Valley…

Semmeringbahn: Wiener Neustadt – Mürzzuschlag

Brace yourself for steep challenging gradients, spectacular views, and a mix of tunnels and viaducts!

Displayed on the route map below, you will enjoy a mix of experiences as you switch between ascending winding mountainous terrain, to entering a flatter and faster “racetrack” style of driving as you pass through 17 stations across Semmeringbahn.

Simtrack Studios - BR Class 104 & Peak Forest Expansion Pack

Coming from our partners are Simtrack, included in this pack will be the BR Green Class 104 and a timetable upgrade for Peak Forest, with extensions and additional features alongside two new wagons: the 21T Hopper and Covhop wagon.

Skyhook Games - Cargo Line Vol 2: Aggregates

Following on from their original Cargo Line pack, Skyhook Games are coming back with the Aggregates pack including the HOA Aggregate Wagon as well as adding new scenarios to both Midland Main Line and Great Western Express add-ons.

Rivet Games - Fife Circle Line: Edinburgh - Markinch via Dunfermline & Kirkcaldy and Skyhook Games - ScotRail BR Class 158 DMU

Rivet Games is taking us to the Fife Circle Line with the Class 170 DMU! This route will include the stunning Fourth Rail bridge, and additionally collaborating alongside Skyhook Games to add the Scotrail BR Class 158 DMU to your collections!

We’re excited to show you more of this route when we’re ready.

Union Workshop - Tadami Line: AizuWakamatsu – Tadami

Train Sim World is heading to Japan! As a debut into TSW, Union Workshop have some very early development screenshots for their Tadami Line route!

Additional Third-Party Partner Developments

Alongside our announcements above, we wanted to share a list of the partners we’re currently working alongside for upcoming TSW content, including both existing partners, as well as brand new names to the TSW franchise!

Rivet Games

Skyhook Games

SimTrack

Luminaries

Alan Thomson Sim

JustTrains

RailTraction

Train-Motion

TrainSim Germany

Union Workshop

Ticket to the North

Halycon Media

RSSLO

Tuesday 13th February – 19:00 UTC - Live Roadmap Q&A

As a reminder, we didn’t have a Roadmap stream this month with the Dovetail Direct taking its place, so we’ll be live Tuesday evening to talk about the new TSW4 announcements above and to answer your questions across any other areas you’ll want to hear more about. Be sure to submit your questions in advance on our Latest Q&A thread.

And that’s it! Quite enough excitement for a Sunday evening, we hope you’ll agree. We’ll catch you live on Tuesday to answer your questions, and we hope you’re as excited for the next few months of content as we are!

