We are happy to announce the release of Sisyphus Paradox on Early Access. We can't wait to see everyone try out new builds and start climbing the Timestreams!

Throughout Early Access, we'll be working closely with our community to deliver updates, new features, and exciting content based on your suggestions. Its time to hop into the pilot seat, fight your way through three Acts full of deadly alien ships, and discover the secret behind the Sisyphus Paradox.