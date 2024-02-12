Big Build Update Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Seedlings!

Welcome to the Big Build Update!

Your game should now have updated, if not check your library and you can do it manually from there.

We've spent the last year since release reviewing player comments and have developed a host of new features and improvements that we think make the game even better.

There is now farm customisation, building projects with friends and family, new combat totems that Hobs put up around Quill, story cut-scenes, loads of new NPC chat and conversation, a beautiful new progress screen, hundreds of new challenges, improvements to the flow and gating of the game and loads of other quality of life additions.

With the new improvements, we suggest you start a brand new character to experience the many additions to their fullest.

Your previous game(s) will load, though, so you can jump back in and explore the changes that way if you prefer. However, you'd miss out on some gating and story additions.

However you decide to play, we hope you enjoy this new update. It has been a true labour of love for our little team to create it, but we always felt it was worth the effort to respect the engagement and goodwill we've had from all of you since we launched.

Head to our Discord for help with questions and advice, or pop comments below and we will endeavour to answer them.

All the best,

PixelCount