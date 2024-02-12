Test Branch Update! (Beta 17.0.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Improved the leaderboard title to show the squad options

Improved the survival screen level label

Updated community translations

Fixes

Fixed characters sometimes going throw floors when auto-pathing between floors

Fixed crash or infinite loading on huge custom maps

Fixed initial campaign state when creating a new squad

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.