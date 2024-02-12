Test Branch Update! (Beta 17.0.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Improved the leaderboard title to show the squad options
- Improved the survival screen level label
- Updated community translations
Fixes
- Fixed characters sometimes going throw floors when auto-pathing between floors
- Fixed crash or infinite loading on huge custom maps
- Fixed initial campaign state when creating a new squad
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch