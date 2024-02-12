Patch Notes for Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.8

- Packige name font changed
- Phantasm animations fixed
- Shift now loses stress a lot slower
- Brainiac ULT now smaller
- Brainiac ULT now does more hitstun
- Brainiac down normal attack now stronger
- Brainiac down normal attack has more startup
- Small graphical changes
- Shift's holdable moves SHOULD work now
- Shift neutral attack range reduced
- Shift dodging changes from last update reverted
- Shift no longer loses stress after reaching max stress
- Shift now has another phase
- New Brainiac Mode
- Minor stage changes
Changed files in this update