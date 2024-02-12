 Skip to content

Battlemon update for 12 February 2024

Patch Notes for Battlemon Open Beta V1.0.8

  • Packige name font changed
  • Phantasm animations fixed
  • Shift now loses stress a lot slower
  • Brainiac ULT now smaller
  • Brainiac ULT now does more hitstun
  • Brainiac down normal attack now stronger
  • Brainiac down normal attack has more startup
  • Small graphical changes
  • Shift's holdable moves SHOULD work now
  • Shift neutral attack range reduced
  • Shift dodging changes from last update reverted
  • Shift no longer loses stress after reaching max stress
  • Shift now has another phase
  • New Brainiac Mode
  • Minor stage changes

