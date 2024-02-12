In the basic tutorial, a bug has been fixed in which summoning a certain number of long notes will continue to generate long notes with a length of 0 afterward.
Ranocta update for 12 February 2024
Tutorial Bug Fixed Again
Patchnotes via Steam Community
