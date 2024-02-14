 Skip to content

Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses update for 14 February 2024

Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V2.1A

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is what has changed in Early Access 2.1A

• Portal Objects fly towards Bolt more quickly.

• Improved destruction on the walls that break into smaller pieces.

• The grid background has been removed from every level for more natural vistas.

• Some start cameras have changed positions to show better off the levels better.

• Fixed an error where world 3 toy models would not re appear in the shop after quiting the game.

• Removed whirlwinds that appeared outside Bit's and Bot's.

• Added purple fog to the Spooky Sparks levels.

• W3 Level stands now glow yellow when they have been unlocked.

