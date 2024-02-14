Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V2.1A

Share · View all patches · Build 13433806 · Last edited 14 February 2024 – 11:19:12 UTC by Wendy

This is what has changed in Early Access 2.1A

• Portal Objects fly towards Bolt more quickly.

• Improved destruction on the walls that break into smaller pieces.

• The grid background has been removed from every level for more natural vistas.

• Some start cameras have changed positions to show better off the levels better.

• Fixed an error where world 3 toy models would not re appear in the shop after quiting the game.

• Removed whirlwinds that appeared outside Bit's and Bot's.

• Added purple fog to the Spooky Sparks levels.

• W3 Level stands now glow yellow when they have been unlocked.