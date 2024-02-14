Bolt Bot Screwy Viruses Early Access V2.1A

This is what has changed in Early Access 2.1A
• Portal Objects fly towards Bolt more quickly.
• Improved destruction on the walls that break into smaller pieces.
• The grid background has been removed from every level for more natural vistas.
• Some start cameras have changed positions to show better off the levels better.
• Fixed an error where world 3 toy models would not re appear in the shop after quiting the game.
• Removed whirlwinds that appeared outside Bit's and Bot's.
• Added purple fog to the Spooky Sparks levels.
• W3 Level stands now glow yellow when they have been unlocked.
Changed files in this update