Tram Simulator Urban Transit update for 14 February 2024

Tram Simulator Urban Transit – Update #2 available for download!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released Update #2 for Tram Simulator Urban Transit on Steam. The update fixes some bugs and issues reported by the community and introduces a set of additional interior skins for your trams. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patchnotes – Update #2

Additional interior skins:

  • 11 new Interior skins for customization

Tram Related Fixes:

  • Fixed S4D2x22 I G18 the camera in the rear wagon was moving while driving the tram
  • Fixed the route LEDs not matching the display curve of some trams
  • Fixed trams continue to drive and ramping up speed after the engine has been turned off
  • Fixed tram wheelchair ramp extends under the terrain or at a right angle
  • Fixed displays "Cam 1" and "Cam 2" are not located inside the cockpit on the "2Cities - T01" tram

Others:

  • Fixed bus icon next to a tram's name in Tram Depot
  • Fixed in Tram Dealership navigating to the right via "RB" button skips "Adok's"
  • Fixed when using controller, the time can only be changed by two on the map menu
  • Fixed passenger gets stuck during "Route info event"
  • Fixed when leaving the tram, the HUD still shows tram status icons at the top
  • Fixed Tram with Al driver continues the route with turned on warning lights and emergency brake.
  • Fixed garage button displays as locked after completing the first mission
  • Fixed lobby settings are not locked until mission 2
  • Fixed rain streams apply to the tram models inside the garage and under the roof during the rainy weather
  • Some smaller fixes and game improvements

Your Tram Simulator team

