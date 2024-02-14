Tram Simulator Urban Transit – Update #2 available for download!

We just released Update #2 for Tram Simulator Urban Transit on Steam. The update fixes some bugs and issues reported by the community and introduces a set of additional interior skins for your trams. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Patchnotes – Update #2
Additional interior skins:
- 11 new Interior skins for customization
Tram Related Fixes:
- Fixed S4D2x22 I G18 the camera in the rear wagon was moving while driving the tram
- Fixed the route LEDs not matching the display curve of some trams
- Fixed trams continue to drive and ramping up speed after the engine has been turned off
- Fixed tram wheelchair ramp extends under the terrain or at a right angle
- Fixed displays "Cam 1" and "Cam 2" are not located inside the cockpit on the "2Cities - T01" tram
Others:
- Fixed bus icon next to a tram's name in Tram Depot
- Fixed in Tram Dealership navigating to the right via "RB" button skips "Adok's"
- Fixed when using controller, the time can only be changed by two on the map menu
- Fixed passenger gets stuck during "Route info event"
- Fixed when leaving the tram, the HUD still shows tram status icons at the top
- Fixed Tram with Al driver continues the route with turned on warning lights and emergency brake.
- Fixed garage button displays as locked after completing the first mission
- Fixed lobby settings are not locked until mission 2
- Fixed rain streams apply to the tram models inside the garage and under the roof during the rainy weather
- Some smaller fixes and game improvements
Your Tram Simulator team
