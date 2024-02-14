Tram Simulator Urban Transit – Update #2 available for download!

We just released Update #2 for Tram Simulator Urban Transit on Steam. The update fixes some bugs and issues reported by the community and introduces a set of additional interior skins for your trams. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patchnotes – Update #2

Additional interior skins:

11 new Interior skins for customization

Tram Related Fixes:

Fixed S4D2x22 I G18 the camera in the rear wagon was moving while driving the tram

Fixed the route LEDs not matching the display curve of some trams

Fixed trams continue to drive and ramping up speed after the engine has been turned off

Fixed tram wheelchair ramp extends under the terrain or at a right angle

Fixed displays "Cam 1" and "Cam 2" are not located inside the cockpit on the "2Cities - T01" tram

Others:

Fixed bus icon next to a tram's name in Tram Depot

Fixed in Tram Dealership navigating to the right via "RB" button skips "Adok's"

Fixed when using controller, the time can only be changed by two on the map menu

Fixed passenger gets stuck during "Route info event"

Fixed when leaving the tram, the HUD still shows tram status icons at the top

Fixed Tram with Al driver continues the route with turned on warning lights and emergency brake.

Fixed garage button displays as locked after completing the first mission

Fixed lobby settings are not locked until mission 2

Fixed rain streams apply to the tram models inside the garage and under the roof during the rainy weather

Some smaller fixes and game improvements

Your Tram Simulator team