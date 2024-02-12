New Stairs and More!

The stairs in Mad Miner used to have a very restricted construction style. Now you can build them wherever you want and rotate them!
We've also added 3 new stairs. These are:
- Soil Staircase
- Golden Staircase
- Radiation Stone Staircase
Also with this version:
-
There have been some changes in the growing time of crops.
- Carrot 120sec -> 120sec,
- Potato 160sec -> 240sec,
- Spinach 200 sec -> 360 sec,
- Cabbage 240sec -> 480sec replaced.
-
The number of crops that the Cabbage yields when grown has been increased from only 1 to 2 depending on luck.
-
Fixed some critical bugs.
