Mad Miner update for 12 February 2024

New Stairs and More!

Mad Miner update for 12 February 2024 · Build 13433736

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The stairs in Mad Miner used to have a very restricted construction style. Now you can build them wherever you want and rotate them!

We've also added 3 new stairs. These are:

  • Soil Staircase
  • Golden Staircase
  • Radiation Stone Staircase

Also with this version:

  • There have been some changes in the growing time of crops.

    • Carrot 120sec -> 120sec,
    • Potato 160sec -> 240sec,
    • Spinach 200 sec -> 360 sec,
    • Cabbage 240sec -> 480sec replaced.

  • The number of crops that the Cabbage yields when grown has been increased from only 1 to 2 depending on luck.

  • Fixed some critical bugs.



