New Stairs and More!

The stairs in Mad Miner used to have a very restricted construction style. Now you can build them wherever you want and rotate them!

We've also added 3 new stairs. These are:

Soil Staircase

Golden Staircase

Radiation Stone Staircase

Also with this version:

There have been some changes in the growing time of crops. Carrot 120sec -> 120sec, Potato 160sec -> 240sec, Spinach 200 sec -> 360 sec, Cabbage 240sec -> 480sec replaced.

The number of crops that the Cabbage yields when grown has been increased from only 1 to 2 depending on luck.

Fixed some critical bugs.





