- Fixed a bug where the game could crash when leaving one of the secret-related areas.
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to get a secret item in level 9/6.
- Made it easier to get a secret item in level 9/9.
- Fixed a bug in the World 10 cave where if you lowered one of the barriers and quickly rushed out of the level, the game sometimes wouldn't save that you had lowered it.
- Fixed a bug where the silicon detector would sometimes fail to create the particle effect showing you when there's silicon on a level, if you had collected some but not all of the silicon on that level.
- Fixed a bug where the graphic for the secret [spoiler]pink teleport[/spoiler] would glitch out under DirectX.
Blackshift update for 12 February 2024
Update 2.4.1 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Blackshift for Mac Depot 741111
- Loading history…
Blackshift for Windows Depot 741112
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update