Blackshift update for 12 February 2024

Update 2.4.1 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the game could crash when leaving one of the secret-related areas.
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to get a secret item in level 9/6.
  • Made it easier to get a secret item in level 9/9.
  • Fixed a bug in the World 10 cave where if you lowered one of the barriers and quickly rushed out of the level, the game sometimes wouldn't save that you had lowered it.
  • Fixed a bug where the silicon detector would sometimes fail to create the particle effect showing you when there's silicon on a level, if you had collected some but not all of the silicon on that level.
  • Fixed a bug where the graphic for the secret [spoiler]pink teleport[/spoiler] would glitch out under DirectX.

Changed files in this update

