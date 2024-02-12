 Skip to content

Rule the Waves 3 update for 12 February 2024

Rule the Waves 3 - Ship Design Contest 2: Winners Announcement Livestream

Hello everyone, we are happy to announce that we got a ton of great submissions from the community, just like with the first contest it was a very strong showing.

Submissions are now closed and all of the designs have been forwarded to the judges. They are now getting to work going through your ships to pick out their favorites and choose our six winners for our second design contest.

Our livetsream where we announce the results of the contest will be Thursday, February 22nd, at 6PM CEST/12:00 PM EST hosted on the Slitherine twitch channel.

Thanks for participating and I hope to see many of you in chat next Thursday!

