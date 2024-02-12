The Winter Update is now playable on the Beta Branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello gold miners!

We have all waited patiently for this… It is time to grab your mining equipment, locomotives and rolling stock because we have just released the new industry chain, the new community-requested locomotive, and a few other awesome changes for you all to enjoy.

The Winter Update is now officially released on the Beta Branch! 🥳

Let’s go through the snow! ❄️



Ride your first locomotive through the snowy landscape of the new winter map, “Aurora Falls”! Discover the environment with its great white mountains and expansive grassy plains, which offer stunning views while riding your favorite locomotive. You can find lakes, rivers and waterfalls scattered across the entire map and even experience illuminating polar lights at night!

I’m here to sell some gold! 🪙



The Gold Industry consists of 5 buildings. The Gold Mine and the Dredge form the first step in the chain, providing gold ore that can be processed into refined gold at the Stamp Mill. At the Gold Smelter, the refined gold gets cast into gold ingots, which you can sell at the Railway Express Agency for some good money.

Make yourself at home!



Come in and see the beautiful interiors we have created for the Stamp Mill and for the Railway Express Agency, aka our first station ever! ✌️

How will I transport all these ingots?



New rolling stock has been added to the game, designed to meet the transportational needs of the new Gold Industry! This includes our new 32ft D&RG Gondola, 30ft D&RG Box car and the D&RG Class 1 Caboose, which complement the new locomotive perfectly. Additionally, they come with different customization options, so that you can make them all your own!

How strong do you want to be? D&RG Class 125 ➔ 😎



Did someone ask for a strong locomotive? Check out the new Denver & Rio Grande Class 125, which is currently the largest and most powerful locomotive in the game! It surpasses the other engines by far in terms of tractive effort by having over 28,000 lbf, while also weighing in at more than 125,000 lbs! It was designed by Baldwin in 1903 and revolutionized narrow-gauge railroading, being an earlier version of the famous narrow-gauge locomotives K-27. It especially stands out with its vauclain compound cylinders, an outside framing for its drive wheels and a 2-8-2 wheel arrangement, which is also the first of its kind in Railroads Online!

Still not convinced?

If you’re into customization, this engine is also a very good choice. The Class 125 comes with 5 different paints, 7 different smokestacks and 10 different headlights to choose from! It is quite expensive though, so you might need to save some bucks.

Ready to step up your game with this loco?

Your quality of life is improving!



We are excited to announce some changes coming to multiplayer this patch. Our partners at BlackSheep have fixed the long running issue that is popcorning! This effect made it look like cars and engines were popping off the rails and it only got worse the larger the server was. We also did some other bugfixes, which you can find listed in the change log at the end of this posting.

To ensure that no potential major issues will occur on the Main Branch, we have decided to release the update on the Beta Branch initially, where you can try everything out and give us your feedback! Until we release the final version to the Main Branch, our team will work on resolving any significant bugs that may arise, based on your feedback.

You can support us in this time by reporting any bugs you can find! Check out our “support-center” on the Railroads Online Discord for details!

We are on the road to delivering a better experience for you as players! That's why we will push more multiplayer fixes as well as fixes for performance issues over the next several months, so stay tuned for that! We are aware also of some current desync and stuttering issues when running trains as a client and we are working on providing a fix.

The complete change log for version 0.8.0.0.0

New Content:

Added new map Aurora Falls Alaska-themed map Partially snow covered Added sound reverb to map Sounds the best in valleys and by mountains

Added snow accumulation effect When selecting the snow weather Light snow Snow Heavy snow Blizzard You will see the snow start to take over the map, different snow settings will allow for slower/faster accumulations. Snow will melt once you change off of a snow effect. Use the West Side Lumber plow to clean your rails We plan on added more plow types in the near future Snow is removable in both single player and multiplayer The effect is available on Pine Valley and Aurora Falls

Added new rail types All existing rail types now have a snow ballast and snow covered rails You can pick these when you start construction of new rails Alternatively the regular dirt ballast will change over snow covered once you change the weather Perma snow covered looks the best on Aurora FAlls

Added the D&RG Class 125 Locomotive Built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1903 Is a 2-8-2 Mikado Has 28,246 Lbs of tractive effort Has 5 paint choices

Added D&RG High Side Gondola Built by American Car & Foundry Co in 1898-1906 Can Hold Iron Ore, gold ore and Coal 22 units of each Has 4 paint choices

Added Side Dump Ore Car Built by Pacific Car & Foundry Can hold Iron ore, Coal and Gold ore 6 of each type Has 5 paint choices

Added DSP&P Mail-Baggage car #110-112 Built by Union Pacific in 1880 Can hold 16 refined gold and can hold 5 gold safes Has 2 color choices

Added new industry chain gold Gold Mine Dredge Stamp Mill Gold Smelter Railway Express Agency (Not a prop) For unloading Gold Ingots



Quality of Life:

Added new construction UI

Added a Radial Menu that can be accessed with middle mouse button

New UI is streamlined and cleaned up from the big box in the upper right corner of the screen

Removed orange background box around the driving UI (it is still a placeholder and will be replaced with the UI Update) More UI changes will arrive soon



Bug Fixes:

Fixed the popcorning effect that was happening in multiplayer Thanks to our partners at BlackSheep we are able to deliver very early fixes to stabilize the game. Over the next months we will slowly add in fixes and performance changes. Note: there is some slight desync issues going on still in multiplayer and some stuttering when running trains as clients, we are aware of this and are working hard with BlackSheep to fix the issues

Fixed the engine shed doors displaying water level

**Fixed an issue where you couldn’t use W and S to operate a locomotive while in the 3rd person UI

Fixed an issue with re-railing carrying momentum when trying to re-rail

Fixed an issue when having a controller plugged in, it would override mouse controls

Fixed missing water tower animation **

Fixed an issue with the telegraph poles They no longer double up on save loads They also no longer have gaps after save loads

Fixed an issue with the sand house having inverted spout movement Also fixed the ladder on the sand house



A new devlog has arrived!



You want to see everything in action first and get additional details about the update? Then check out the devlog that was released just yesterday!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1696810/Railroads_Online/

Your Railroads Online Team