2024/02/12 Update Patch v0.15.4.0

- Players can now resplenish their health with potions that drop while hitting monsters.
- Players do not have passive health regeneration anymore.
- XP reward from bounties and raid bosses has been drastically reduced.
- The character menu carrousel now highlights the selected character.
- Tundra map boss: fixed a bug where his attacks could not be dodged at all.
- Tower map: monsters now give a bonus XP percentage equal to the floor number.
