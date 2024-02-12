 Skip to content

The Unnamed Game Playtest update for 12 February 2024

2024/02/12 Update Patch v0.15.4.0

  • Players can now resplenish their health with potions that drop while hitting monsters.
  • Players do not have passive health regeneration anymore.
  • XP reward from bounties and raid bosses has been drastically reduced.
  • The character menu carrousel now highlights the selected character.
  • Tundra map boss: fixed a bug where his attacks could not be dodged at all.
  • Tower map: monsters now give a bonus XP percentage equal to the floor number.

Thank you for your interest in The Unnamed Game!

