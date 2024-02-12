 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer Toon update for 12 February 2024

Patch 74.3: Fixes a bug that crashed the game when returning from the city

Share · View all patches · Build 13433267 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 74.3 :

Adjustment :

  • Added buttons in the appearance change interface for greater clarity for new players.

Correction:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when returning from the city center.
  • Microtransaction fixed (now functional)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848911 Depot 1848911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link