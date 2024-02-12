Patch 74.3: Fixes a bug that crashed the game when returning from the city

Patch 74.3 :
Adjustment :
- Added buttons in the appearance change interface for greater clarity for new players.
Correction:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when returning from the city center.
- Microtransaction fixed (now functional)
