This patch fixes a few issues with controllers getting stuck when performing specific strings of actions.
V 1.1.009d
UX
- You can now press 'Start' instead of 'Pass Turn' to advance some menus (this is to avoid getting stuck)
- When trying to pass the turn while the "are you sure" UI is shown, the turn will be passed right away instead of re-triggering it twice
- Added missing icon for Tools
- Changed some minor building descriptions to avoid confusion
- Various tutorial minor improvements
Bugfixes
- Fixed being able to get the building menu stuck if you access Agepedia while looking at a building and go back
- Fixed camera moving a bit when using a controller and returning from a side menu
- Fixed opening the research tree with a controller triggering the next tab
- Fixed getting stuck on the side UI using a controller if trying to access it while not hovering on the grid
- Fixed pause menu not being interactable during cutscenes while using a controller
- Fixed cursor getting stuck on the right side of the view if you re-selected the same Pip multiple times
- Fixed removing job from a Pip that was trying to cure somebody resulting in a soft lock
- Fixed growing crops not remembering they were growing on load
- Fixed "This is Addicting" achievement failing to drop
- Minor localization fixes
