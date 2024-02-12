This patch fixes a few issues with controllers getting stuck when performing specific strings of actions.

Remember to peek into experimental to see all the QoL changes that are coming!

V 1.1.009d

UX

You can now press 'Start' instead of 'Pass Turn' to advance some menus (this is to avoid getting stuck)

When trying to pass the turn while the "are you sure" UI is shown, the turn will be passed right away instead of re-triggering it twice

Added missing icon for Tools

Changed some minor building descriptions to avoid confusion

Various tutorial minor improvements

Bugfixes