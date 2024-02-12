 Skip to content

dotAGE update for 12 February 2024

V1.0.009d

Build 13433230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a few issues with controllers getting stuck when performing specific strings of actions.
Remember to peek into experimental to see all the QoL changes that are coming!

V 1.1.009d

UX

  • You can now press 'Start' instead of 'Pass Turn' to advance some menus (this is to avoid getting stuck)
  • When trying to pass the turn while the "are you sure" UI is shown, the turn will be passed right away instead of re-triggering it twice
  • Added missing icon for Tools
  • Changed some minor building descriptions to avoid confusion
  • Various tutorial minor improvements

Bugfixes

  • Fixed being able to get the building menu stuck if you access Agepedia while looking at a building and go back
  • Fixed camera moving a bit when using a controller and returning from a side menu
  • Fixed opening the research tree with a controller triggering the next tab
  • Fixed getting stuck on the side UI using a controller if trying to access it while not hovering on the grid
  • Fixed pause menu not being interactable during cutscenes while using a controller
  • Fixed cursor getting stuck on the right side of the view if you re-selected the same Pip multiple times
  • Fixed removing job from a Pip that was trying to cure somebody resulting in a soft lock
  • Fixed growing crops not remembering they were growing on load
  • Fixed "This is Addicting" achievement failing to drop
  • Minor localization fixes

