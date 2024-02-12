Hotfix Patch: V 2.7.1 is live now!

Hello Adventurers,
We are happy to announce that the newest patch 2.7.1 to Green Hell with Update #19 - Flamekeeper is now live!
Crashes:
- The game no longer crashes after destroying constructions that are connected directly to the Elevator
- The game no longer crashes while taking Logs from the Log Stand
- The game no longer crashes after exiting a session while the Eternal Flame is being extinguished
- Opening the Notebook while carrying a lit Torch no longer causes a game crash for other players in the session
- Fixed some additional crashes that occur randomly on saves provided by the community
Flamekeeper:
- Triggers to interact with Eternal Flame should no longer be hard to find if dead Tribesmen are nearby
- The player should not be able to build constructions that block access to the Eternal Flame rewards
- Tribesmen now despawn faster after the Eternal Flame is extinguished
- FX of the ignited Eternal Flame no longer causes graphical distortion
- UI prompts showing the Ritual of Fire events now display properly for all players in the co-op session
- The status of the Eternal Flame is the same for all players after reloading a co-op session
- Bow Trap no longer kills Thugs with one hit
- Tribesmen AI when trying to get to the player should now focus more on destroying constructions
- Tribesmen summoned by the Eternal Flame are now more likely to focus on the Lookout Platforms
- Metal Arrowheads rewarded in the Ritual of Flame are now easier to pick up
- Smoke that appears when Tribesmen try to extinguish Eternal Flame now disappears and appears smoothly
- Voices of Tribesmen spawning for Ritual of Flame are now louder
- Wasp nest attack audio effects are now improved
- The player is no longer able to craft Ritual of Flame Herbs in the Story Mode
Gameplay:
- Taking damage while switching or throwing a weapon no longer causes HUD to get blocked
- Animations of the bow no longer freeze when the player gets damaged during shooting
- The vertical camera angle range is increased - the player can pick up items that are close to Jake's feet
- Receiving damage while switching weapons no longer causes animation mismatch
- The player can no longer use Body Inspection while in the Elevator
The Spirits of Amazonia:
- Jake's hands no longer blur when entering the water in Spirits of Amazonia underwater arena
- The surface of the water in Spirits of Amazonia underwater arena no longer displays a graphical distortion
- Thug Tribesmen should now properly spawn in Spirits of Amazonia camps
Story:
- Tribesmen spawned by low sanity no longer freeze when the player is on the upper levels of a construction
- Skybox no longer displays graphical distortion during the final Dream sequence in the Story Mode
Co-op:
- Meat on the Dryers and Fireside Walls no longer duplicate in co-op sessions
- Icons on the Grill Rack now display properly for all players in the co-op session
- Co-op players are no longer able to insert items into the Fence or Palisade ghost before it is properly set
Constructions:
- Triangular Frame now behaves properly after the constructions underneath it are destroyed
- Weapons no longer change color during interaction with construction ghosts
- The gap between the first snap point to other fences and palisades is reduced
- Grass and tiny plants no longer flicker when a construction is being completed
- Triangular Frames can now be properly placed on upper levels of a construction
UI/Graphics/Accessibility:
- Icons on the items' HUD now display properly in the Expand Menu
- Using the Expand Menu on animals from the Animal Pen no longer causes all animals to freeze
- Texts describing the Venom Wound in the Notebook no longer overlap
- Change Direction' has now a proper Icon when using a Controller
- Notebook tabs now scroll in a proper order when using a Controller
Thank you so much for your support and feedback - we could not find and fix these bugs without you!
Remember, you can report any possible issues with the game by sending us a message at support@creepyjar.com
Creepy Jar Team
