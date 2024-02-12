Hotfix Patch: V 2.7.1 is live now!

Hello Adventurers,

We are happy to announce that the newest patch 2.7.1 to Green Hell with Update #19 - Flamekeeper is now live!



Crashes:

The game no longer crashes after destroying constructions that are connected directly to the Elevator

The game no longer crashes while taking Logs from the Log Stand

The game no longer crashes after exiting a session while the Eternal Flame is being extinguished

Opening the Notebook while carrying a lit Torch no longer causes a game crash for other players in the session

Fixed some additional crashes that occur randomly on saves provided by the community

Flamekeeper:

Triggers to interact with Eternal Flame should no longer be hard to find if dead Tribesmen are nearby

The player should not be able to build constructions that block access to the Eternal Flame rewards

Tribesmen now despawn faster after the Eternal Flame is extinguished

FX of the ignited Eternal Flame no longer causes graphical distortion

UI prompts showing the Ritual of Fire events now display properly for all players in the co-op session

The status of the Eternal Flame is the same for all players after reloading a co-op session

Bow Trap no longer kills Thugs with one hit

Tribesmen AI when trying to get to the player should now focus more on destroying constructions

Tribesmen summoned by the Eternal Flame are now more likely to focus on the Lookout Platforms

Metal Arrowheads rewarded in the Ritual of Flame are now easier to pick up

Smoke that appears when Tribesmen try to extinguish Eternal Flame now disappears and appears smoothly

Voices of Tribesmen spawning for Ritual of Flame are now louder

Wasp nest attack audio effects are now improved

The player is no longer able to craft Ritual of Flame Herbs in the Story Mode

Gameplay:

Taking damage while switching or throwing a weapon no longer causes HUD to get blocked

Animations of the bow no longer freeze when the player gets damaged during shooting

The vertical camera angle range is increased - the player can pick up items that are close to Jake's feet

Receiving damage while switching weapons no longer causes animation mismatch

The player can no longer use Body Inspection while in the Elevator

The Spirits of Amazonia:

Jake's hands no longer blur when entering the water in Spirits of Amazonia underwater arena

The surface of the water in Spirits of Amazonia underwater arena no longer displays a graphical distortion

Thug Tribesmen should now properly spawn in Spirits of Amazonia camps

Story:

Tribesmen spawned by low sanity no longer freeze when the player is on the upper levels of a construction

Skybox no longer displays graphical distortion during the final Dream sequence in the Story Mode

Co-op:

Meat on the Dryers and Fireside Walls no longer duplicate in co-op sessions

Icons on the Grill Rack now display properly for all players in the co-op session

Co-op players are no longer able to insert items into the Fence or Palisade ghost before it is properly set

Constructions:

Triangular Frame now behaves properly after the constructions underneath it are destroyed

Weapons no longer change color during interaction with construction ghosts

The gap between the first snap point to other fences and palisades is reduced

Grass and tiny plants no longer flicker when a construction is being completed

Triangular Frames can now be properly placed on upper levels of a construction

UI/Graphics/Accessibility:

Icons on the items' HUD now display properly in the Expand Menu

Using the Expand Menu on animals from the Animal Pen no longer causes all animals to freeze

Texts describing the Venom Wound in the Notebook no longer overlap

Change Direction' has now a proper Icon when using a Controller

Notebook tabs now scroll in a proper order when using a Controller

Thank you so much for your support and feedback - we could not find and fix these bugs without you!

Remember, you can report any possible issues with the game by sending us a message at support@creepyjar.com

Creepy Jar Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/815370/Green_Hell/

Join Green Hell community on Discord:

