Cooperation patch!

Hey there, long time no see!

Here's a patch to fix some things that have plagued the split-screen experience!

I was meaning to make an arena mode for the game, but I had to admit to myself that my heart was just not into it... I've worked on it for the whole beginning of the year, but was not able to find an angle that would satisfy me creatively. So in order to once again to keep my mental health in check, I'm going to be working on something entirely different next.

ANYWAY! Here's a list of changes! Most are for those who play with a friend, but I did manage to get some single player fixes in there too :)

Roope

v1.02

Hub:

Fixed the portal animation not appearing in the right place when used by player 2

Lakeview Cabin 1:

Added some blood in the water when you shoot at the party at certain situations

Episode 1:

Fixed the note items not appearing for player 2

Fixed the attic cameras for player 2

Added a camera system for the remote controlled plane when used by player 2

Fixed the player 2 camera sometimes showing the enemy cabin when going through doors

Episode 2:

The ghosts should now leave the dead player characters, if they were circling them before death

Fixed the episode appearing un-completed in the hub

Episode 4: