BUG: If a resident dies after attending a banquet, there may be a problem of marriage between the living and the dead.
Optimization: Refresh the UI immediately after the pyramid is unlocked
Optimization: When a monster attacks a building, if it is attacked by a soldier, it will give priority to counterattack the soldier.
Numeric adjustment: Increased knockback effect of pikemen
Numerical adjustment: Blunt weapons have increased stun effect
BUG: The passenger record year is displayed as 1 less than the actual year
BUG: The parameter setting option "When the battle starts, automatically switch to normal speed" is not saved in the archive.
Optimization: When items fall inside the wall (dropped by flying monsters), the logistics soldier can stand in the adjacent grid to pick up the items.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 12 February 2024
Experience optimization and bug fixes
