Experience optimization and bug fixes

BUG: If a resident dies after attending a banquet, there may be a problem of marriage between the living and the dead.

Optimization: Refresh the UI immediately after the pyramid is unlocked

Optimization: When a monster attacks a building, if it is attacked by a soldier, it will give priority to counterattack the soldier.

Numeric adjustment: Increased knockback effect of pikemen

Numerical adjustment: Blunt weapons have increased stun effect

BUG: The passenger record year is displayed as 1 less than the actual year

BUG: The parameter setting option "When the battle starts, automatically switch to normal speed" is not saved in the archive.

Optimization: When items fall inside the wall (dropped by flying monsters), the logistics soldier can stand in the adjacent grid to pick up the items.