[UPDATE] Hotfix - Patch 1.5

Fixes
- Fixed faction details controller navigation (raid map).
- Removed an Xbox controller button showing on the raid map when playing with mouse & Keyboard.
- Fixed a possible softlock when disconnecting the controller during a loading screen.
- Fixed a crash occurring after moving a room or object placed in a save from before version 1.5.
- Fixed a hard lock when selecting the bathroom for objective 1.2 on a controller.
- Simplified room selection with a controller.
- Fixed Midrantir resigning in sandbox due to a behavior issue.
- Fixed weapon and tools storage after moving a workshop from one floor to another.
- Fixed the "Interior" decoration menu soft locking if decorations have already been placed in the corridors before the game requests them.
Known Issues
- Rooms may remain "under construction" in very specific cases.
- The Fire Book cannot be unlocked in sandbox mode.
- Some guards may keep their "poisoned" state indefinitely.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2005160/Naheulbeuks_Dungeon_Master/
