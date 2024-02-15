 Skip to content

Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master update for 15 February 2024

[UPDATE] Hotfix - Patch 1.5

Build 13432727

Fixes

  • Fixed faction details controller navigation (raid map).
  • Removed an Xbox controller button showing on the raid map when playing with mouse & Keyboard.
  • Fixed a possible softlock when disconnecting the controller during a loading screen.
  • Fixed a crash occurring after moving a room or object placed in a save from before version 1.5.
  • Fixed a hard lock when selecting the bathroom for objective 1.2 on a controller.
  • Simplified room selection with a controller.
  • Fixed Midrantir resigning in sandbox due to a behavior issue.
  • Fixed weapon and tools storage after moving a workshop from one floor to another.
  • Fixed the "Interior" decoration menu soft locking if decorations have already been placed in the corridors before the game requests them.

Known Issues

  • Rooms may remain "under construction" in very specific cases.
  • The Fire Book cannot be unlocked in sandbox mode.
  • Some guards may keep their "poisoned" state indefinitely.

