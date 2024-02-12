Special Event: Bathurst 2 Hours

The second Ranked Event of 2024 is the

Bathurst 2 Hours on Saturday, February 24!

The top European split with the highest Ranked Multiplayer rating and reputation will be streamed live and the winners will get a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Leaderboard: compare your time with others

Everybody is invited to set their best lap on the leaderboards to compare your time against others. You do not need to own the track and you can try every car for free. The leaderboards will close on Thursday, February 22 13:00 CET.

Everybody is invited to race

Everyone who wants to race is invited: all skill levels and regions. You do need to own the content in order to participate. You will be matched with other drivers based on your Ranked Multiplayer Rating and Reputation of your region.

Time zone/regions for the race

The races are organized in three main time zones:

America: ET

Europe: CET

Oceania: AEDT

Confirm you want to race

When the leaderboards close, a confirmation form will be opened. This form will be sent by mail to everybody who set a lap time on the leaderboard. The form will also be announced on [Discord](discord.gg/raceroom), Social Media and added to this topic.

The confirmation form will be open from Thursday February 22 13:00 CET until race day Saturday February 24. The form will close at a different time for each region:

America: 09:00 ET

Europe: 12:00 CET

Oceania: 18:00 AEDT

Your rating and reputation will be fetched at the time listed above. To be safe, make sure your last race ends +/- 30 minutes before the deadline.

Race day timetable

All times below are the local times (AEDT / CET / ET).