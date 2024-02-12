Major Update: Dark Notes and Monologues

Inner Being Score

Following a series of unfortunate events, Saye found a strong reason to keep going. He firmly believes he will create the invention of the century and continues to hold onto this dream. However, persistent pursuers keep Saye on edge, constantly monitoring her every move. We've integrated this precarious mental state into the gameplay. Now, Saye must resist mental exhaustion and fight against it. Consequently, we've realized the significance of our "Inner Being" score and its impact on the game. If this score drops below zero, there will be consequences.

Other Game Changes

We've simplified our seven abilities to six for better organization. As the story unfolds, we're considering whether to introduce new abilities.

A new and unique memory card has been added to the game.

Additional alternative dialogue options have been included for specific situations.

We've made changes to the tutorial explanation box and its usage, making it more noticeable.

An automatic text filling feature has been added to the software interface.

After making a selection, Saye no longer repeats the chosen dialogue. This required us to create longer and more cohesive sentences for the choice interface.

Minor Tweaks

UI design fixes have been implemented.

Dialogue improvements have been made.

Improvements have been introduced to dialogue backgrounds.

Updates have been made to the gained skill points amount.

Sound effects have been updated.

Future Updates

We have plans for a major graphics overhaul to enhance the UI system. Additionally, we're aiming to make substantial changes to scene designs. Furthermore, we're considering enriching background and animation effects within dialogue interfaces.

Closing Remarks

This game remains a work in progress, evolving with feedback from players. Due to structural changes in save files in this major update, errors may occur in previous saves. Faulty save files will be automatically reset when the game starts. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. Happy gaming!

UMIGAME