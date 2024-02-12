WarSphere is complete and goes gold!

With the last patch 10.2256, WarSphere is complete and has reached the final stage before public release on 15th of February! I want to thank everybody who contributed valuable feedback and criticism, played the game on social media or supported me in any other way!

I found a screenshot from 2018, which is probably the earliest protocolized development stage of WarSphere, back then, called BallGame.exe. I want to share it with you and maybe have a laugh:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44190882/665eb19c2515a0476b56338d88c0f41d12e07797.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44190882/7a0844bfdebf712883bb61f03cf46af193d107ca.png)[/url]