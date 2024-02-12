 Skip to content

WarSphere update for 12 February 2024

WarSphere is complete and goes gold!

WarSphere update for 12 February 2024

With the last patch 10.2256, WarSphere is complete and has reached the final stage before public release on 15th of February! I want to thank everybody who contributed valuable feedback and criticism, played the game on social media or supported me in any other way!

I found a screenshot from 2018, which is probably the earliest protocolized development stage of WarSphere, back then, called BallGame.exe. I want to share it with you and maybe have a laugh:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44190882/665eb19c2515a0476b56338d88c0f41d12e07797.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44190882/7a0844bfdebf712883bb61f03cf46af193d107ca.png)[/url]

