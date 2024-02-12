UPDATE PATCH 1.0.2 - New Features, Fixes, and a Special Thank You!

Hello Cat Detectives! 🐾

We're excited to announce the release of version 1.0.2 for our game. Here's what's new and improved:

Bubble Text Duration Control: We've added a new feature that lets you adjust the duration of the bubble texts that appear when you click on our cats. Now, you can set the duration from OFF (to disable the bubble texts entirely) up to 8 seconds, giving you more control over how you interact with our feline friends.

Master Volume Control: Following your feedback, we've introduced a master volume control bar. This allows you to adjust the overall game volume to your liking, making your cat finding journey even more enjoyable.

UI and Typo Fixes: We've made several minor UI graphic improvements and corrected typos throughout the game to enhance your experience.

New Main Menu Page - Super Thank Scene: Look out for a new icon in the main menu - a small TV with a heart inside. Clicking on this icon will open a special "Super Thank" page. This page is our way of showing gratitude to the streamers who have supported and loved our game. It's a heartfelt thank you to those who have helped us grow and spread the joy of cat finding.

We're continuously working to improve the game and we appreciate all the support and feedback from our community. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.