MotionMuse Version 1.1.4

Version 1.1.4 adds the ability to modify the bind matrix for each mesh for each joint. Selecting a mesh and a joint effecting its vertices (skin/cluster) the user can now modify the bind matrix using sliders. Sliders and min/max ranges for rotation and translation have been added to the Rigging panel in order to set these. This will come in handy during the skinning process (coming in the future). This version also simplifies the GUI by integrating various different panels into a single Object properties panel. Joint, Light, IKEffector and Preferred posture panels are now merged into a single panel which shows the respective properties based on selected objects. Some characters with bind matrix adjustment may not export properly, we are working on fixing these issues. The full changelog for this version is as follows:

Added: Sliders and min/max ranges added to the Rigging panel to adjust mesh-joint bind matrix.

Added: Rotation / translation switch to adjust the bind matrix added to the Rigging panel.

Added: Bind matrix export added to the FBX and GLTF file exports.

Added: Warning notification if the mesh and joint are not connected when adjusting bind matrix.

Added: Object settings panel to set the properties of selected objects.

Note: If different objects types are selected, user can select a specific object using combobox.

Added: Ability to change the name of any selected object in the Object Settings panel.

Removed: Joint, Light, IKEffector and Preferred Posture panels from settings.

Fixed: Joint weights not being exported properly in some cases for the FBX exporter.

Fixed: Crash when deleting a node for which a mesh does not exist.

Issue: Multi-mesh characters may not export correctly with adjusted bind matrix, working on it :)