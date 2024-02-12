 Skip to content

DunHero: Rogulike RPG update for 12 February 2024

GAME RELEASE UPDATE 0.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Heroes!

Today I published my game. It is first version of early access so I hope the game will get much more updates and content soon. But now Enjoy DunHero and give me some feedback :D

Roadmap

Here is current DunHero Early Access Roadmap (note: this is not final roadmap version)
Roadmap

Patch Notes

New Features
  • Added 2 handed weapons
  • Added items that increase certain weapon types damage and stats
  • Added new items (from 126 → 165)
  • Added 2 new achievements
  • Added new damage types
  • Added icons for lvl cards
  • Added multiplayer server settings (PVP)
  • Warrior now have passive skill: 10% more damage for each 6 armor
Improvement
  • Improved all boss fights
  • Changed characters starting equipment
  • Changed Item Prices
  • Improved buttons animations
  • Improved tooltip animation
  • Improved window animation
Changed
  • Regular Trader can sell potions and other consumables
