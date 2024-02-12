GAME RELEASE UPDATE 0.1.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Heroes!

Today I published my game. It is first version of early access so I hope the game will get much more updates and content soon. But now Enjoy DunHero and give me some feedback :D

Roadmap

Here is current DunHero Early Access Roadmap (note: this is not final roadmap version)

Roadmap

Patch Notes

New Features

Added 2 handed weapons

Added items that increase certain weapon types damage and stats

Added new items (from 126 → 165)

Added 2 new achievements

Added new damage types

Added icons for lvl cards

Added multiplayer server settings (PVP)

Warrior now have passive skill: 10% more damage for each 6 armor

Improvement

Improved all boss fights

Changed characters starting equipment

Changed Item Prices

Improved buttons animations

Improved tooltip animation

Improved window animation

Changed