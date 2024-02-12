GAME RELEASE UPDATE 0.1.0

Hello Heroes!
Today I published my game. It is first version of early access so I hope the game will get much more updates and content soon. But now Enjoy DunHero and give me some feedback :D
Roadmap
Here is current DunHero Early Access Roadmap (note: this is not final roadmap version)
Patch Notes
New Features
- Added 2 handed weapons
- Added items that increase certain weapon types damage and stats
- Added new items (from 126 → 165)
- Added 2 new achievements
- Added new damage types
- Added icons for lvl cards
- Added multiplayer server settings (PVP)
- Warrior now have passive skill: 10% more damage for each 6 armor
Improvement
- Improved all boss fights
- Changed characters starting equipment
- Changed Item Prices
- Improved buttons animations
- Improved tooltip animation
- Improved window animation
Changed
- Regular Trader can sell potions and other consumables