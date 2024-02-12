Hotfix | Style Up - Cosmetics, QoL & Bug Fixes

Hey dwarves! This is a mini-patch as an extension to the STYLE UP update addressing some changes to loot boxes / cosmetics, Quality of Life and Bug Fixes.
Cosmetics and Loot Boxes
- Adjusted: Increased the base compensation percentage across each rarity.
- Common ( 5% => 12%)
- Rare (10% => 27%)
- Mythic (20% => 40%)
- Added: New Code Cosmetic
- Adjusted: Added extra flavour text for DLC cosmetics.
Quality of Life
- Adjusted: Fixed some typos of upgrade names.
- Adjusted: Prettied Up the UI for Weirdbeard's Closet & LootBox Unlocks.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Bug where connecting players loaded the host's saved cosmetics when re-connecting.
- Fixed: Bug where the customization HUD sometimes didn't open when interacting.
- Fixed: Bug where items retrieved from the Stock Box does not properly spawn and improperly deducts
from the box.
- Fixed: Bug where stock can go over its maximum count.
- Fixed: Issues relating to key-bind saving/loading.
- Fixed: Bug where crashing can occur on the player backpack.
- Fixed: Bug where player is sometimes soft-locked when throwing an item.
