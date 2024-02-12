 Skip to content

Bronzebeard's Tavern update for 12 February 2024

Hotfix | Style Up - Cosmetics, QoL & Bug Fixes

Build 13432089

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey dwarves! This is a mini-patch as an extension to the STYLE UP update addressing some changes to loot boxes / cosmetics, Quality of Life and Bug Fixes.

Cosmetics and Loot Boxes

  • Adjusted: Increased the base compensation percentage across each rarity.
  • Common ( 5% => 12%)
  • Rare (10% => 27%)
  • Mythic (20% => 40%)
  • Added: New Code Cosmetic
  • Adjusted: Added extra flavour text for DLC cosmetics.

Quality of Life

  • Adjusted: Fixed some typos of upgrade names.
  • Adjusted: Prettied Up the UI for Weirdbeard's Closet & LootBox Unlocks.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Bug where connecting players loaded the host's saved cosmetics when re-connecting.
  • Fixed: Bug where the customization HUD sometimes didn't open when interacting.
  • Fixed: Bug where items retrieved from the Stock Box does not properly spawn and improperly deducts
    from the box.
  • Fixed: Bug where stock can go over its maximum count.
  • Fixed: Issues relating to key-bind saving/loading.
  • Fixed: Bug where crashing can occur on the player backpack.
  • Fixed: Bug where player is sometimes soft-locked when throwing an item.

