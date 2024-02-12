War Thunder Steam Community Spotlight — 6th Edition!

Welcome to the 6th edition of the War Thunder Steam Community Spotlight!

The War Thunder Steam Community Management team have yet again spotted some cool screenshots and artwork created by the community and uploaded to the Steam Community Hub.

We’ve collected our favorites and wanted to share them with all of you. Check them out! Want more? Also check out our previous 5 editions for some more cool content.

Let's begin!

First up is this anime skin created by YouseiYukikaze for the Phantom FGR.2. They’ve created the skin themselves and then made this fantastic looking model with the same skin. We’re a fan of this one!

[By YouseiYukikaze](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3043175785 style=button)

The ZTZ99A is a cool looking tank, and Mr.milk has drawn a perfectly accurate picture of it! Keep up the fantastic work.

[By Mr.milk](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3044610118 style=button)

Another one! A neatly drawn picture of the WZ1001(E) LCT. It looks really good, fantastic work here too.

[By kllmrqttzz](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3042697655 style=button)

A Leopard 2A4 drawing by C0orav! They said that they drew this one in their architecture class at university but recommend you to not do the same!

[By C0orav](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3048185590 style=button)

A super detailed Sherman Firefly by Gybby3 on some maths paper. Excellently detailed and great highlighting, well done here!

[By Gybby3](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3125114222 style=button)

What happens when the smallest tank in the game takes out the biggest tank in the game? You get a funny screenshot. These tiny L3/33 CC boys have done a good job here. Overgrown Maus destroyed!

[By Ibuki](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3074292555 style=button)

The Leopard 2A6 is one of the most popular top-tier MBTs in War Thunder. This model looks almost exactly like the tank we’ve got in the game. Great contrast!

[By ALB 23](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3091880882 style=button)

FULZY has been featured before for good reason — they create awesome wallpaper art for many jet aircraft. Check out this MiG 29 G!

[By FULZY](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3077748035 style=button)

Ever had that moment when you’re about to take a shot on an enemy and then your cat jumps onto your desk for a nap? That’s what happened here, this cute cat has made a wild appearance!

[By DonaldTR1P](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3056934722 style=button)

This one’s funky, an Ostwind II drawn on a whiteboard using marker pens. A formidable sight to behold. Nice work!

[By DonaldTR1P](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3043003232 style=button)

The Spitfire Mk.22 is a beast of an aircraft, and so is this drawing of it. The shadows, details and setting really spike up our imagination. Nice work!

[By The past is like smoke](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3136754630 style=button)

An awesome coloring of the AMX-30B2, which is LawrenceXVIII’s favorite tank. We love the details and colors used, especially the dirt on the front.

[By LawrenceXVIII](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3109574931 style=button)

A brush painted Pzkpfw II at 1/35 scale. Looks clean and tidy, we love the colors chosen and paint work.

[By Free^kill-74](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3082277145 style=button)

We featured a cat, now we’ve got a Pan Więcek’s dog scouting using a Puma! Looks cute!

[By Pan Więcek](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3041586130 style=button)

In the last major update, we added Volcano Valley and some volcanoes. This is one of the coolest screenshots that we’ve seen featuring an F-15A.

[By 芙兰朵露撕卡雷忒](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3117610426 style=button)

VARK VARK VARK! The Aardvark has the biggest bomb load in the game and this screenshot really showcases that. Awesomely detailed!

[By FULZY](https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3077749163 style=button)

That's all for now!

The wonderful work created by our community that we have shared has been posted to the War Thunder Community Hub — make sure you check it out and even share your own creations that we may feature here in the Community Spotlight! We look forward to seeing you next time!

[Click here to view the Community Hub](https://steamcommunity.com/app/236390 style=button)

