- Addition: Graphics option - Screen Space Fog Scattering
- Addition: Gameplay option - Mouse axis influenced by weapon's weight
- Addition: Noise of firearms with suppressors may not be heard by the enemy depending on the environment
- Improvement: Operators mimic the squad leader's stance even when they're not moving
- Improvement: Weapon sway is slightly adjusted based on its weight
- Improvement: Noise of bullet impacts is less noticeable to the enemy
- Improvement: The characters who have died will disappear more quickly to prevent lag during a game in "War" or "Siege" mode
- Improvement: Some modifications to the holding poses
- Improvement: Color on the chest of "frog shirt" depending on the chosen camouflage
- Improvement: Some interface buttons have a new icon
- Fix: Operator couldn't switch weapons and retrieve the weapon from the holster under certain conditions
- Fix: Missing SFX loop shot with suppressor of "Volt C7V3"
- Fix: Collision error with the benches at the airport
- Fix: Collision profil of many fences could block vision of AI
- Fix: Some errors of speed and stance after use sprint or hold breath
- Fix: Many interface menus were not properly aligned with the edges of the screen
Black One Blood Brothers update for 12 February 2024
Update 1.48b: Improvements et hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update