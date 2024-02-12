 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 12 February 2024

Update 1.48b: Improvements et hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Addition: Graphics option - Screen Space Fog Scattering
  • Addition: Gameplay option - Mouse axis influenced by weapon's weight
  • Addition: Noise of firearms with suppressors may not be heard by the enemy depending on the environment
  • Improvement: Operators mimic the squad leader's stance even when they're not moving
  • Improvement: Weapon sway is slightly adjusted based on its weight
  • Improvement: Noise of bullet impacts is less noticeable to the enemy
  • Improvement: The characters who have died will disappear more quickly to prevent lag during a game in "War" or "Siege" mode
  • Improvement: Some modifications to the holding poses
  • Improvement: Color on the chest of "frog shirt" depending on the chosen camouflage
  • Improvement: Some interface buttons have a new icon
  • Fix: Operator couldn't switch weapons and retrieve the weapon from the holster under certain conditions
  • Fix: Missing SFX loop shot with suppressor of "Volt C7V3"
  • Fix: Collision error with the benches at the airport
  • Fix: Collision profil of many fences could block vision of AI
  • Fix: Some errors of speed and stance after use sprint or hold breath
  • Fix: Many interface menus were not properly aligned with the edges of the screen

