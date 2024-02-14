It's Time To Shape The Void!

The time has finally come! The long-awaited release of "A Void Shaper" is here. You can buy and play the game from today. Take advantage of the initial phase and immortalise yourself in the high score list.

I hope you enjoy the game and get a good impression. It may look like a simple game, but there is always a lot of work involved in games like this. I hope that "A Void Shaper" is as playable for you as it is for me. Of course, it can never be ruled out that there are still critical bugs in the game. Let's just keep our fingers crossed that everything runs smoothly for everyone.

If not, please feel free to contact me by e-mail: [support@avoidshaper.de](mailto:support@avoidshaper.de) and give me as many details as possible so that I can recreate and fix the error in the best case.

Otherwise, feel free to use the review function here on Steam!

I wish you all a lot of fun with "A Void Shaper" and I am sure that we can make the game even better with your help.

If there is enough feedback, I am planning a kind of "community version" as version 1.1 after the release. For this version, I would like to respond to your feedback and expand the game according to your wishes. The following is conceivable:

New enemies

New boss

New feature (a new mechanic or similar)

New upgrade

Balancing changes

New enemy behaviour

...

We'll also have a little "online release party" on my Twitch channel and play the game, see how the numbers develop and just generally talk about the game and development. The stream is planned to start at ~5pm. You are also welcome to drop by and give your feedback, you are all wholeheartedly invited!