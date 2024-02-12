Update 1.2 - Shredder and Scrap Tires

More content for your yard! You can now set up a maximum of 14 containers. The new 2-rotor shredder will take care of the new trash type Scrap Tires. Also, every item in the shop has a short description.

The update also includes small bug fixes and physics improvements.

New trash type to unlock: Scrap Tires with 15 new objects.

2-rotor shredder with conveyor belt and purchasable upgrades

2 new container slots for expansion of your yard

Shop now includes item descriptions

Bug fixes for physics and objects