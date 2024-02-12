Version 1.26 Beta patch notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Backend Changes

Save file locations changed to be compatible with Steam cloud. Multiple steam accounts on the same computer now have separate saves. Cross platform now supported between steam deck and PC versions (save games automatically show up for same user).

IMPORTANT: If you cannot see your save file, please navigate to your save directory and move your save file

From

Users/[username]/AppData/LocalLow/SQuareHusky/EverafterFalls/SQData

To:

Users/[username]/AppData/LocalLow/SQuareHusky/EverafterFalls/SaveFiles

(you will need to create the folder ”SaveFiles” in the “EverafterFalls” directory.)

NOTE: Your saved settings may be reset in this version.

Gameplay

Added Replica Treehouse item - you can leave your pixie friend (and later pigeon friend) here. Build it from Aamy’s work bench. Project only shows up in new saves from this patch, to get the project on prior saves, enter code “TREE” in penguin post.

All music tracks are now complete! (YAY!)

Balance

Cids signpost quest reward changed to a furnace

Increased times to process ores slightly in furnace to incentivize crafting additional furnaces. (if this change feels bad, let me know, reasoning it was made was maybe players might just use the free one from Cid and have no reason to craft their own)

Changed Tapper requirement to 5 Copper Ores instead of 1 Copper bar.

Giant ores in bottom and top passage now regenerate each month.

Giant ores now give 9 each if broken (down from 26). Added signpost in bottom pathway explaining about rock regeneration and pixie use (Sign only shows up in new saves created after this patch)

Bugs Fixed

#ENDINT# not parsing correctly in duck festival mail now fixed

Blue giant lotus (and all giant lotuses) now instantly form the following day when you achieve a 3x3 grid of the same color. No longer just a chance to form.

Text outlines fixed in some UI

Fixed hard mode not correctly working (game still set to normal)

Added text to show game is in Hard mode in gameplay settings

Fixed end credits screen not visible

Fixed Sim Chair not being added to Aamy’s workbench when quest started (please use Penguin post code again if getting the quest after passing Fin’s project).

Confirm/Cancel buttons added to UI Text input screen

Atlas no longer thinks Sacred Tree Rune is lost when you unlock portal door with it

[Translations] Parse <nb> as non breaking space

[Translations] 24 hour option for parsing time display

Known Issues: