Update v.1.03a - The UltraWide Update!

Summary: On 16:10 monitors and ultrawide aspect ratios the game wouldn’t fit right on walking levels. This should now be fixed.

Bug Fixes:

The misaligned graphics should be gone now! No matter the aspect ratio, no matter the resolution, in theory all graphics should show as they’re meant to. This is very exciting, I had to create a new camera follow script to allow the resolution to change properly. That was a trip.

Adjusted the level transition animation to scale correctly on different aspect ratios.

Fixed the response time on a level-secret interaction that wasn’t always picking up player input.

Fixed a missing word in LJ’s first full level dialogue.

Audio:

Adjusted a few SFX volumes.

Urgent fixes should be good now, unless I get more player reports. Next up, I’ll be focusing on some Quality of Life features, like enabling an optional arc preview that players can use if they’re having trouble lining up a shot.

Til next update!

Ariel P (NvrSkipGameDay)