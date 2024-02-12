 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Souls : "위령" update for 12 February 2024

Version 1.1.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13431215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Reorganized mouse operation feel and increased sensitivity to ease movement
  • The existing mouse movement was not smooth as it was not frame-by-frame, so this was changed.
  • The sensitivity of opening the door with the wheel was too low, so increase the sensitivity.
  1. Intro reorganization
  • Supplement to the existing intro narrative
  1. Increased residence time after the evil monster’s tour
  • Difficulty is increased by increasing the difficulty from easy to 2 to 3 seconds with a short stay time of 1 second.

  1. Add background sound

  2. Add music object

  3. Changed the field of view to make it difficult to play in hard mode.

  4. Correct errors in time recording

  5. Add credit menu

  6. Add version information

  7. Add goal notification for next progress

  8. Library event difficulty adjustment

  9. Vault event difficulty adjustment

Changed files in this update

Depot 2769061 Depot 2769061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link