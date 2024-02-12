Version 1.1.1 Patch

- Reorganized mouse operation feel and increased sensitivity to ease movement
- The existing mouse movement was not smooth as it was not frame-by-frame, so this was changed.
- The sensitivity of opening the door with the wheel was too low, so increase the sensitivity.
- Intro reorganization
- Supplement to the existing intro narrative
- Increased residence time after the evil monster’s tour
- Difficulty is increased by increasing the difficulty from easy to 2 to 3 seconds with a short stay time of 1 second.
Add background sound
Add music object
Changed the field of view to make it difficult to play in hard mode.
Correct errors in time recording
Add credit menu
Add version information
Add goal notification for next progress
Library event difficulty adjustment
Vault event difficulty adjustment
Changed files in this update