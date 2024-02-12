Tiny Cute Small Fixes Patch for 0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13431170 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy

We've added some small fixes! Typos and bugs have met their end!!

A few small quick Healer sprite edits at the start of the game, and at the end of scene 3

Tons of typo fixes and wording tweaks in the dialogue from scene 1 to scene 3

Fixed the purple fish being called Test Fish in the inventory

Fixed a bug where, when you fill out a fish's lore description, catching more of that fish would break the icon (Thanks Suki!! @kemonopriestess )

Added a way to exit the intermission without going back to main menu!! Pog

Fixed a few lore mistakes in the s2 lore bits

Change the PERSEVERE button on the main menu to CONTINUE to prevent confusion for new players

Fixed kerning on text of main menu buttons

Fixed scene 4 lore bit achievement not counting your progress

Background tweak in scene 1 to prevent spoiling that ||the train can fly||

Some simple new music tracks for the quiet parts of scene 2

Scene 3 music is a bit more varied and fits the tone a bit better

In scene 3, results of the AB Game are now displayed one at a time for breathing room and clarity

Added licenses to the main menu's about section

Thanks very much for your patience on this next update, everybody. We're still working super hard!!

-- Veki & Vaartis