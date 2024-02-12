 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love Exalt 8372 update for 12 February 2024

Tiny Cute Small Fixes Patch for 0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13431170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added some small fixes! Typos and bugs have met their end!!

  • A few small quick Healer sprite edits at the start of the game, and at the end of scene 3
  • Tons of typo fixes and wording tweaks in the dialogue from scene 1 to scene 3
  • Fixed the purple fish being called Test Fish in the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where, when you fill out a fish's lore description, catching more of that fish would break the icon (Thanks Suki!! @kemonopriestess )
  • Added a way to exit the intermission without going back to main menu!! Pog
  • Fixed a few lore mistakes in the s2 lore bits
  • Change the PERSEVERE button on the main menu to CONTINUE to prevent confusion for new players
  • Fixed kerning on text of main menu buttons
  • Fixed scene 4 lore bit achievement not counting your progress
  • Background tweak in scene 1 to prevent spoiling that ||the train can fly||
  • Some simple new music tracks for the quiet parts of scene 2
  • Scene 3 music is a bit more varied and fits the tone a bit better
  • In scene 3, results of the AB Game are now displayed one at a time for breathing room and clarity
  • Added licenses to the main menu's about section

Thanks very much for your patience on this next update, everybody. We're still working super hard!!

-- Veki & Vaartis

Changed files in this update

Depot 2295281 Depot 2295281
  • Loading history…
Depot 2295282 Depot 2295282
  • Loading history…
Depot 2295283 Depot 2295283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link