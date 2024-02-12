Tiny Cute Small Fixes Patch for 0.4.0

We've added some small fixes! Typos and bugs have met their end!!
- A few small quick Healer sprite edits at the start of the game, and at the end of scene 3
- Tons of typo fixes and wording tweaks in the dialogue from scene 1 to scene 3
- Fixed the purple fish being called Test Fish in the inventory
- Fixed a bug where, when you fill out a fish's lore description, catching more of that fish would break the icon (Thanks Suki!! @kemonopriestess )
- Added a way to exit the intermission without going back to main menu!! Pog
- Fixed a few lore mistakes in the s2 lore bits
- Change the PERSEVERE button on the main menu to CONTINUE to prevent confusion for new players
- Fixed kerning on text of main menu buttons
- Fixed scene 4 lore bit achievement not counting your progress
- Background tweak in scene 1 to prevent spoiling that ||the train can fly||
- Some simple new music tracks for the quiet parts of scene 2
- Scene 3 music is a bit more varied and fits the tone a bit better
- In scene 3, results of the AB Game are now displayed one at a time for breathing room and clarity
- Added licenses to the main menu's about section
Thanks very much for your patience on this next update, everybody. We're still working super hard!!
-- Veki & Vaartis
