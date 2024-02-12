- Platforms must be anchored and above the terrain
- Rain no longer falls through roofs
- New building VFX
- Items can be built through roof
- Fixed buildings saving and placement
- Fixed CapsLock keybind icon
- Shaman has quest icon highlighted after completion
- Required Javelin crafting count for quest reduced from 10 to 5
- Bushes no longer disappear after collecting berries
Polylithic update for 12 February 2024
Version 0.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
