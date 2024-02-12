 Skip to content

Polylithic update for 12 February 2024

Version 0.4.4

12 February 2024

  • Platforms must be anchored and above the terrain
  • Rain no longer falls through roofs
  • New building VFX
  • Items can be built through roof
  • Fixed buildings saving and placement
  • Fixed CapsLock keybind icon
  • Shaman has quest icon highlighted after completion
  • Required Javelin crafting count for quest reduced from 10 to 5
  • Bushes no longer disappear after collecting berries

