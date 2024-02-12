v0.71.6 - Owl and Kewi Masks

Add Owl head head accessory for settlers with Night Owl trait

Add Kewi head head accessory for settlers with Morning Lark trait

Fixed debug > respawn not spawning you on main dock

This was meant to be a minor patch to fix the respawn bug but I threw in some extra stuff I was working on: Settlers with the morning lark and night owl traits were difficult to identify on incoming settler rafts, so they are given a mask to identify them.





In the future, there will be a new research branch that will allow you to inspect settler traits on the raft before accepting them as well as research to have a chance to increase their trait levels.



(Above research are preview only. Not in game yet.)

Lastly, the Debug > Respawn option logic was accidentally changed to respawn you at the nearest dock when attempting to fix an unrelated respawn bug. However this broke the respawn debug option. Although it was a debug option, it is still useful in certain situations so its original behaviour has been restored and it will now teleport you to the main dock.