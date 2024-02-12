 Skip to content

Shell of a King Playtest update for 12 February 2024

Update 2/12/24

  • Pricilla destroying well cutscene, with broken crown in file select to reflect
  • Improved Queen's pet boss fight, increased difficulty and visuals
  • Many bug fixes

