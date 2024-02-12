- Pricilla destroying well cutscene, with broken crown in file select to reflect
- Improved Queen's pet boss fight, increased difficulty and visuals
- Many bug fixes
Shell of a King Playtest update for 12 February 2024
Update 2/12/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
