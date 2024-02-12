Hello everyone! Thanks to the work of Théo Protche we now can bring to our French players a fully translated version of the game. I hope you all enjoy the game!
Art is dead update for 12 February 2024
French is here! v1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
