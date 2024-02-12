 Skip to content

Art is dead update for 12 February 2024

French is here! v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13430902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thanks to the work of Théo Protche we now can bring to our French players a fully translated version of the game. I hope you all enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2657751 Depot 2657751
  • Loading history…
Depot 2657752 Depot 2657752
  • Loading history…
