2024-02-12 5.8版本 更新内容

优化：
中途加入取消跳伞
增加AR刷新率
增加刷车点
中途加入增加AR武器
第一人称枪口火焰档视野
不同玩家数量，设置不同的人机数量
地形优化
修复BUG：
中途加入的头盔bug
服务器相关bug
狙击拉栓 所有人都能听到
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
优化：
中途加入取消跳伞
增加AR刷新率
增加刷车点
中途加入增加AR武器
第一人称枪口火焰档视野
不同玩家数量，设置不同的人机数量
地形优化
修复BUG：
中途加入的头盔bug
服务器相关bug
狙击拉栓 所有人都能听到
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update