FMTC Playtest update for 12 February 2024

2024-02-12 5.8版本 更新内容

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

优化：
中途加入取消跳伞
增加AR刷新率
增加刷车点
中途加入增加AR武器
第一人称枪口火焰档视野
不同玩家数量，设置不同的人机数量
地形优化

修复BUG：
中途加入的头盔bug
服务器相关bug
狙击拉栓 所有人都能听到

