 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arms Trade Tycoon Tanks update for 12 February 2024

Patch V 1.1.0.3 - Quick fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13430811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed. Fixed Design components instantiating exception
  • Fixed. UI exception occured after new contracts added\updated

Changed files in this update

Depot 1662211 Depot 1662211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1662212 Depot 1662212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link