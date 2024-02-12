Patch #28 Node graph improvements and bug fixes

🚀 Hey there, incredible mtionauts! 🚀

We're super excited to bring you a new update packed with bug fixes 🐛 and awesome new features 🌟 to make your mtion studio experience even better!

We've updated the Node graph editor to allow for more flexibility when piecing together interactions. This along with all the existing triggers can create some wild and wacky actions! 🤪

🎥 Camera Chaining 🎥

Cameras can now be chained together. Create sequences of camera movements or even create a perpetual loop that goes on forever. Chaining cameras allows for more dynamic and interesting scene transitions. Maybe you want to fire an event when the camera arrives somewhere? We'll now you can! 🌈

💡 Setter Nodes 💡

Dive deeper into the node graph with enhanced options for tweaking node-attached parameters. Here’s what’s new:

Lights: Illuminate your scenes by adjusting Light Intensity, and toggle Gizmo on or off for that perfect ambiance.

Avatars: Take control with options like OSC server status, Health features (enable/disable, set amount), and even Ragdoll mode for those epic fails.

Particles: Tweak particles effects and set them to loop forever.

👾 Avatar On Collision 👾

A new node for avatars is introduced that will output an event every time it collides with an objects. Perfect for creating reactive actions during battles or just for some quirky avatar behavior!

Change Log

Refinements and fixes for channel points sometimes not showing up in panel

Extended node graph with setter nodes for adjusting element parameters

Add avatar on collision nodes to node graph

Updated outskirt arcade with new examples using node graph

Fix bug where assets sometimes fail to load due to a deadlock state.

Happy creating!