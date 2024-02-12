 Skip to content

Pirate Dragons update for 12 February 2024

Beta 1.0

Beta 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tonight's update adds controller button mapping. The controller button mapping UI can be accessed through the settings menu while in the game world. It is not available from the title screen.

This update also moves Pirate Dragons into Beta as all of the major core systems are now in game. I have a few more things I want to do before leaving early access, but I see that time coming pretty soon!

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@supersixstudios.com

