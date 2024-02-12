Tonight's update adds controller button mapping. The controller button mapping UI can be accessed through the settings menu while in the game world. It is not available from the title screen.

This update also moves Pirate Dragons into Beta as all of the major core systems are now in game. I have a few more things I want to do before leaving early access, but I see that time coming pretty soon!

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna

jon@supersixstudios.com