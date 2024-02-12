 Skip to content

Call of Zadeus update for 12 February 2024

Patch 2.1.2.0.7 Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Another hotfix patch.)

Bug Fixes:

-(Hopefully) fixed a crash bug that could happen after picking up a life buff in dungeons. If anyone experiences that bug again please let me know.
-Fixed a bug where Band of Heroes was costing 0 energy.

