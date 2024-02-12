- In the endless mode deployment interface, a manual settlement button has been added
- The small monsters and elites in Endless Mode will increase their "repel immunity" attribute with each wave
- The small monsters and elites in Endless Mode will increase their "movement speed" attribute with wave frequency
- Improved the health of Endless Mode monsters and elites once again
- Increased the number of monsters in Endless Mode once again
- The 25th wave of Endless Mode becomes a dual boss
- Fixed a bug where the boss health bar displayed abnormally during multi boss battles
- Lucky points reduce the bonus of treasure drop probability by 50%, while elite monsters reduce the probability of treasure drop by 50%
- Ranking adjustment: When opening the leaderboard on the startup interface, it defaults to the core leaderboard list and displays the global leaderboard by default
- Fix a bug in certain special operations that may result in an empty save starting from the first wave
星际意志 Playtest update for 12 February 2024
Update Version 0.5.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
