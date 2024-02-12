 Skip to content

HammerHelm update for 12 February 2024

Alpha 1.9.23

Alpha 1.9.23

Share · View all patches · Build 13430512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tonight's update fixes a couple of issues related to the first Grrrumble Quest along with another issue with two of the story quests not clearing up properly.

Changed files in this update

HammerHelm Content Depot 664001
  • Loading history…
