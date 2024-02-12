Tonight's update fixes a couple of issues related to the first Grrrumble Quest along with another issue with two of the story quests not clearing up properly.
HammerHelm update for 12 February 2024
Alpha 1.9.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
HammerHelm Content Depot 664001
