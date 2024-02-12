 Skip to content

The Chronicles of Ezra Blackwell: Episode 1, Pappi's Peril update for 12 February 2024

Check PC Task Update Bug Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If anyone actually reads this: I used to have a scary monster in here but all the other "devs" on reddit said I should take it out cause he looks too realistic and don't match "art style" so he got replaced with the little goblin guys. I don't care bout no art style!!! I'm thinking of adding the scary monsters back in. What you think?

