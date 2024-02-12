Check PC Task Update Bug Fix

If anyone actually reads this: I used to have a scary monster in here but all the other "devs" on reddit said I should take it out cause he looks too realistic and don't match "art style" so he got replaced with the little goblin guys. I don't care bout no art style!!! I'm thinking of adding the scary monsters back in. What you think?

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44753743/c0f0017b07e7bc159f042828544ed7b590d0483a.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44753743/284153c1d4d558ad08f4dcce8d127b9d0ef31192.png)[/url]