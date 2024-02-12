[New build - DEFAULT] 24w06b: First Survival hotfixes

Just a few hours after the survival closed test lands we get our first batch of hotfixes thanks to our testers.
Hotfixes:
#5473 Legacy bricks will drop once deleted.
#5472 Can build and delete block on a wreck.
- Tree are not dropping wood.
