February 11th Patch

Another day, another patch- with some new content!
- Added 3 new heads to the character customizer! (Cat, Rabbit, Bird)
- Added 3 new trinkets! (Glowing Chest, Shadow Cloak, Lockpick)
- Added Grocery Stores
- Added recruitable npcs to lively camps
- You can now click pop-ups to dismiss them
- Beast no longer instantly spawns from beast bell
- Fixed poisonous apple being the only food item in a shop
- Fixed trees in swamp water not becoming transparent when behind them or when pocket shrubs are equipped
- Fixed trees becoming less transparent if the player walked behind a tree with more than 1 pocket shrubs
- Fixed sleep debuffs popping up immediately when you enter the tent (will have to test sleep and make sure it is good)
Changed files in this update