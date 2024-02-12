 Skip to content

Death's Toll update for 12 February 2024

February 11th Patch

Death's Toll update for 12 February 2024

February 11th Patch

Build 13430362

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day, another patch- with some new content!

  • Added 3 new heads to the character customizer! (Cat, Rabbit, Bird)
  • Added 3 new trinkets! (Glowing Chest, Shadow Cloak, Lockpick)
  • Added Grocery Stores
  • Added recruitable npcs to lively camps
  • You can now click pop-ups to dismiss them
  • Beast no longer instantly spawns from beast bell
  • Fixed poisonous apple being the only food item in a shop
  • Fixed trees in swamp water not becoming transparent when behind them or when pocket shrubs are equipped
  • Fixed trees becoming less transparent if the player walked behind a tree with more than 1 pocket shrubs
  • Fixed sleep debuffs popping up immediately when you enter the tent (will have to test sleep and make sure it is good)

